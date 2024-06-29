Experts: Austria needs a heat warning system

Austria counts up to 500 heat-related deaths per year

In Austria, up to 500 heat-related deaths are reported on average each year, according to the latest presentation of the "National Heat Protection Plan", which has been revised after seven years. From a research perspective, the project, which runs until 2026, also aims to close "knowledge gaps". The complexity researcher explained, for example, how long it takes for excess mortality to increase after heatwaves and how certain diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, worsen as a result: "The question of whether certain types of diseases occur more frequently during heatwaves that would not have occurred otherwise is not so easy to answer." It is also clear that global warming can change the course of human disease: "But there is still a lot that is not understood."