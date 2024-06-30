“I’ll be proudly wearing an Austria jersey at the European Championships”

You were also recently on the ORF show "Die große Chance". What was the experience like for you as a judge there?

It was very pleasant because you didn't have to be nervous. On the other hand, it's live for three hours and you have to be careful not to say a stupid word (laughs). But it was surreal: ten years after my own performance. It's a privilege to be able to do that. There are more and more of these moments now where you look back. It was like the end of a period of my life. Now we're starting again and I'm really looking forward to it.