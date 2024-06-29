The Wurz family under the sign of the Ring

No sooner said than done. The track was redesigned, shortened (due to noise pollution), made "race-ready", so to speak, and Wurz founded a company and managed the track and the Formula 1 races. "It was perfect. But nothing compared to today. What has happened and is happening at the Ring is unique," says Franz, whose son Alex not only drove his first personal laps in an F1 car as part of an F1 test for Sauber in 1996, but also the first ever laps of an F1 car on the new track layout of the then A1 Ring.