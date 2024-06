Old carpentry workshop turned into a dedicated art space

Artists' collective enlivens the site

The artist twins Daniel and Lucas Rachlé, Philipp Doboczky, Daniela Ölweiner and Alexandra Malle, Christian Keusch also pursue their passion there - and they couldn't be more different: From modern music and abstract painting to pressed bridal bouquets, Reiki sessions, woodworking and particularly colorful works! "Everyone does their own thing here and we help each other," says Lucas Rachlé, describing the atmosphere in the harmoniously furnished art space, which can be visited at any time.