Black-Greens no longer have much to say to each other

There was no sign of a frosty atmosphere in the marquee, but that was more due to the extreme temperatures, which made everyone break out in a sweat: At the opening of Europe's largest sorting plant for lightweight packaging in Enns on Friday, two "pretty much best enemies" stood on stage together - specifically state head Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) and Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler from the Green Party. But why is the mood so clouded?