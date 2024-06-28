Nehammer on EU Commission: “More pragmatism”

Approval for Kallas

With regard to Kallas, Nehammer said that it was important that the future EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs had an eye on all the external borders of the European Union, including the southern border, where migration takes place. Kallas brings "great experience with her" and, as Prime Minister of Estonia, is "herself under great pressure from Russian aggression" and has proven herself there, said Nehammer. "We trust her in the Council to have the ability to understand the EU as a whole."