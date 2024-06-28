Formula 1: Waiting for Sainz, two drivers threatened with retirement

What will Bottas do?

Not only the fate of the Chinese driver, but also that of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas and that of Esteban Ocon are directly or indirectly dependent on the Sainz decision. Bottas could end up at Alpine or Williams if Sainz turns them both down - or stay with Sauber, which will become the Audi works team in 2026. Ocon is also valued by those responsible at Sauber and Williams, but is the favorite for one of the two Haas cockpits, according to media reports. Ferrari protégé Oliver Bearman is said to have very good cards for the other. Zhou is also said to be under discussion.