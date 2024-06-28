Cockpit decisions
Formula 1: Waiting for Sainz, two drivers threatened with retirement
The dominoes are slowly beginning to fall in Formula 1. While some are waiting for Carlos Sainz's decision, Daniel Ricciardo and Kevin Magnussen are threatened with retirement.
Before the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, further cockpit decisions were announced in the Formula 1 transfer carousel, with Pierre Gasly remaining with Alpine and Lance Stroll with Aston Martin. It is becoming increasingly clear who will be in which car in 2025 and which seats are still vacant. For many, however, things are not moving fast enough. One big question that is blocking other solutions remains: Where will Carlos Sainz sign?
Waiting for Sainz
The Spaniard, who will leave his seat at Ferrari to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of the year, will probably be the trigger for a chain reaction as soon as he decides on his new employer. Currently, seven of the 20 seats are still open on paper. According to media reports, Sainz has more or less finalized offers from Alpine, Sauber/Audi, Williams and Haas on the table and can take his pick. He intends to announce his decision after next weekend's race in Silverstone.
"We are all waiting to see what Carlos decides at the end of the day. But hopefully he can make his decision earlier," said Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu bluntly on Thursday in Spielberg. "I think that will really shake up the driver market. But before that, I don't think the people who haven't signed yet can really give a clear answer or direction as to where they want to go."
What will Bottas do?
Not only the fate of the Chinese driver, but also that of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas and that of Esteban Ocon are directly or indirectly dependent on the Sainz decision. Bottas could end up at Alpine or Williams if Sainz turns them both down - or stay with Sauber, which will become the Audi works team in 2026. Ocon is also valued by those responsible at Sauber and Williams, but is the favorite for one of the two Haas cockpits, according to media reports. Ferrari protégé Oliver Bearman is said to have very good cards for the other. Zhou is also said to be under discussion.
At Alpine, the other cockpit is free after Gasly signed. The most promising candidate after Sainz is Australian Jack Doohan, the 21-year-old son of former motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan. Another contender is another son of a motorsport legend: Mick Schumacher, the offspring of record Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher, is currently contesting the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for Alpine.
Lawson instead of Ricciardo?
Daniel Ricciardo is about to retire from Racing Bulls, and his logical replacement would be Red Bull junior Liam Lawson. As things stand, this means that Zhou, Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant are the most likely to be without a permanent Formula 1 seat next season. "I'm currently looking at all options inside and outside Formula 1," revealed US American Logan Sargeant, who still drives for Williams.
"There is a career outsideFormula 1"
The same applies to Magnussen, who will probably have to leave Haas at the end of the season. "I'm 31 years old and I'm starting to think that it would feel empty if I were to end my motorsport career after only racing in the midfield of Formula 1," said the Dane. "When I look at Le Mans or the Indy 500 and see some of the winners, they look pretty damn happy and I think there is a career outside of Formula 1."
Overview of the Formula 1 teams and contracted drivers for 2025:
RED BULL RACING: Max Verstappen (NED)/Sergio Perez (MEX)
FERRARI: Charles Leclerc (MON)/Lewis Hamilton (GBR)
MCLAREN: Lando Norris (GBR)/Oscar Piastri (AUS)
MERCEDES: George Russell (GBR)/?
ASTON MARTIN: Fernando Alonso (ESP)/Lance Stroll (CAN)
RACING BULLS: Yuki Tsunoda (JPN)/?
ALPINE: Pierre Gasly (FRA)/?
HAAS: ?/?
WILLIAMS: Alexander Albon (THA)/?
SAUBER: Nico Hülkenberg (GER)/?
