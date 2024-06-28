Hyundai Inster: what the cool e-tiny can do

The rear seat bench is split 50:50 and can be moved by 16 centimeters. In the rearmost position, 280 liters of trunk space remain; when moved forward to the stop, it is an impressive 351 liters. If the backrests are folded down to form a flat surface, 1059 liters are created. In addition, the front passenger seat backrest can be folded forward and locked in place, allowing you to carry cargo up to 2.20 meters long. The driver's seat can also be folded down, but this is not particularly helpful when transporting cargo.