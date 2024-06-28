Why not Tinder?
Hyundai Inster: what the cool e-tiny can do
Whether Inster just happens to sound like Insta(gram) remains to be seen. The electric mini-Hyundai, as it is known, is sure to attract a lot of likes - in real life. Tiny on the outside, huge on the inside, it is such a match for city traffic that it should actually be called Tinder.
With its googly eyes, you almost want to take it in your arms and give it a hug. With a width of just 1.61 meters, you look forward to every tight spot and with a length of 3.83 meters, you look forward to finding a parking space. When parking, the driver can probably watch the little one from the outside.
When you get in, you are surprised by the amount of space. Despite the narrow width, two adults can sit next to each other in the front without fear of crowding, and two 1.90-metre tall people can sit unrestricted in the rear even when two people of the same height occupy the comfortable front seats. The relatively long wheelbase of 2.58 contributes to this.
The rear seat bench is split 50:50 and can be moved by 16 centimeters. In the rearmost position, 280 liters of trunk space remain; when moved forward to the stop, it is an impressive 351 liters. If the backrests are folded down to form a flat surface, 1059 liters are created. In addition, the front passenger seat backrest can be folded forward and locked in place, allowing you to carry cargo up to 2.20 meters long. The driver's seat can also be folded down, but this is not particularly helpful when transporting cargo.
The interior is just as trendy as the exterior, and some of the materials are recycled. There is still a whole range of haptic buttons, including on the steering wheel, as is familiar from other Hyundai models. Two 10.25-inch displays are fitted. Steering wheel heating, seat heating, 230-volt socket (V2L is also possible outside), everything is there. Even the blind spot camera, which shows the view to the side of the car on the speedometer display.
There is a whole host of equipment available that you are not used to in the smallest class, including adaptive cruise control with lane guidance. 64-color ambient lighting, electric glass sunroof and many other assistants - although many of these will cost extra or belong to a higher equipment level. In any case, you don't have to go without if you can afford it.
The drive is provided by a 147 Nm electric motor on the front axle, which delivers 71 kW/97 hp or 85 kW/115 hp. This depends on the selected battery capacity: 42 or 49 kilowatt hours gross (Hyundai does not specify the net capacity). The standard sprint takes 11.7 or 10.6 seconds, the top speed is 140 or 150 km/h. With an (estimated) WLTP consumption of 15.3 kWh/100 km, a range of a good 300 or 355 kilometers should be possible (unofficially, because not yet homologated). The voltage is 400 volts.
Even though the Hyundai Inster is not based on a new electric platform, but on the combustion engine called Casper, it seems to have turned out surprisingly well. We swipe its photo to the right and look forward to meeting it - towards the end of the year at a base price of less than 25,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.