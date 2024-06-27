Babler: “I would not court Orban”

"Still scoring goals"

Another topic in the interview - alongside well-known demands such as an economic policy with ecological reform - was the National Council elections in the fall. "I would like to come first," said Babler, who also believes this is realistic. According to current polls, the SPÖ is only in third place, but is only a few thousand votes away from the FPÖ and ÖVP. Babler is also convinced that he can appeal to non-voters. The SPÖ's summer tour starts on Friday. At the decisive moment, goals will be scored at the end.