Expansion necessary
Many clubs, but no space for events
The Drautal community celebrates its traditions. However, there is a lack of toilet facilities, stages and checkrooms.
The Irschen clubs and music groups are struggling with a lack of space. There are no suitable rooms available. It gets particularly cramped when concerts, theater performances and other events take place. "The traditional band - which consists of 65 active members - can only find space for concerts with a mobile stage extension," points out Mayor Manfred Dullnig. In addition, there is a lack of toilet facilities in the current event room. "Our Volksbühne Irschen doesn't even have a dressing room for artists," adds the head of the municipality.
And that is why the people of Irschen now want to invest in suitable event rooms and expand the existing ones. "We have a lot of clubs, but unfortunately we simply don't have enough space. Rural areas in particular thrive on tradition, which is why this is particularly important to us!"
We are proud of our lively club life. In order to guarantee our members a modern working environment, we need to expand and renovate. The current rooms are no longer up to date.
Manfred Dullnig, Bürgermeister, Irschen
It is not only the interior that is being renovated. The square in front of the event building in Irschen is to be used even more often in future. The municipality wants to bring more daytime events, early morning and twilight shopping to the village center.
Hoping for approval
The entire project will cost a good 1.6 million euros. "We are in contact with the state for financing and subsidies and are hoping for approval. Renovations are already urgent, the last renovation was more than 30 years ago," says the mayor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.