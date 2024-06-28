Many clubs, but no space for events

The Irschen clubs and music groups are struggling with a lack of space. There are no suitable rooms available. It gets particularly cramped when concerts, theater performances and other events take place. "The traditional band - which consists of 65 active members - can only find space for concerts with a mobile stage extension," points out Mayor Manfred Dullnig. In addition, there is a lack of toilet facilities in the current event room. "Our Volksbühne Irschen doesn't even have a dressing room for artists," adds the head of the municipality.