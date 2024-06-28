Vorteilswelt
Expansion necessary

Many clubs, but no space for events

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 15:11

The Drautal community celebrates its traditions. However, there is a lack of toilet facilities, stages and checkrooms.

The Irschen clubs and music groups are struggling with a lack of space. There are no suitable rooms available. It gets particularly cramped when concerts, theater performances and other events take place. "The traditional band - which consists of 65 active members - can only find space for concerts with a mobile stage extension," points out Mayor Manfred Dullnig. In addition, there is a lack of toilet facilities in the current event room. "Our Volksbühne Irschen doesn't even have a dressing room for artists," adds the head of the municipality.

And that is why the people of Irschen now want to invest in suitable event rooms and expand the existing ones. "We have a lot of clubs, but unfortunately we simply don't have enough space. Rural areas in particular thrive on tradition, which is why this is particularly important to us!"

Zitat Icon

We are proud of our lively club life. In order to guarantee our members a modern working environment, we need to expand and renovate. The current rooms are no longer up to date.

Manfred Dullnig, Bürgermeister, Irschen

It is not only the interior that is being renovated. The square in front of the event building in Irschen is to be used even more often in future. The municipality wants to bring more daytime events, early morning and twilight shopping to the village center.

Hoping for approval
The entire project will cost a good 1.6 million euros. "We are in contact with the state for financing and subsidies and are hoping for approval. Renovations are already urgent, the last renovation was more than 30 years ago," says the mayor.

Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
