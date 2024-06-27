Public debt has risen to 383.2 billion euros

EU Commission: put together an austerity package

The NEOS party criticized the debt ratio on Thursday. The party would meet with experts in the summer to discuss potential savings. After all, according to the Fiscal Council and the EU Commission, the future government will have to put together an austerity package of more than ten billion euros. The current government had also stipulated in its program that it was aiming for a debt ratio of around 60 percent, said NEOS Secretary General Douglas Hoyos.