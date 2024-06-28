Menu at the touch of a button
Why vending machines are booming like never before
The new type of vending with snack machines is booming in Carinthia. But many people are often unaware of what can and cannot be sold in the vending machines. One owner explains and talks about the pros and cons.
Be it in front of supermarkets, at car washes or in parking lots: There are vending machines on almost every corner offering all sorts of things. Nowadays, there are even stores that no longer need staff because all products come out of the machine at the touch of a button. Robert Ebner is the owner of one such shop. "I installed my first vending machine in front of my grocery store in Lendorf a good seven years ago. After that, I also wanted to run a fully automated store."
Staff shortage and second source of income
During Corona, he implemented his plan. "The vending machines came at just the right time - and they were immediately very well received." Ebner, WK spokesperson for food retail, believes the main reason why more and more business owners are turning to this type of vending is the lack of staff. "It hardly needs any supervision. The operator usually does the sorting and cleaning themselves," explains Ebner, who also looks after his twelve vending machines himself.
More and more people see snack vending machines, which require a business license, as a second source of income. Not without reason, they are very well received.
Robert Ebner, Unternehmer, Spartensprecher
Bild: Ebner
And he points out further advantages: "Customers can consume something around the clock. The best time to sell is in the evening and at night, when other stores have already closed." Compared to the self-service huts, nothing can be stolen either, unless brute force is used.
Almost everything available
The vending machines are not just filled with sweets. "From pizza, popcorn, lunch menus and cakes to home cooking and unusual products, everything is on offer," explains Ebner, who focuses on a diverse selection, regionality and trendy goods from China and America in his store in Spittal. "You have to keep up with the trend and try things out, otherwise the business won't work."
Alcohol ban
The sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited. Ebner: "This also applies to vending machines with an activation function - as with cigarettes. However, many operators ignore this." He often discovers alcoholic drinks in his colleagues' vending machines. Ebner puts the cost of a vending machine at around 10,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
