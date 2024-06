“Haku” is the cute new arrival at Salzburg Zoo

The young red panda arrived in Salzburg at the beginning of the week. The very next afternoon, he poked his little black nose into the Salzburg air for the first time. "We stood in front of the enclosure with a few colleagues and looked spellbound at the open slider. After a few minutes, we spotted two curious eyes and then Haku poked his head outside," recalls curator Lisa Sernow. The new arrival had barely set one paw on the outdoor enclosure before he started his tour of discovery. Meticulously and with outward composure, the young male examined every inch of his new home.