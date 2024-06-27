North Korea wants to send soldiers to Ukraine

North Korea has almost as many soldiers as the USA

So far, Russia has only been supported by North Korea with arms deliveries. For example,artillery ammunition, missiles for Russian multiple rocket launchers and even ballistic missiles are said to have been delivered to the Kremlin. However, the deployment of mercenaries would be a new level of escalation. According to an estimate by the specialist magazine "Global Firepower", North Korea currently has around 1,320,000 soldiers - a figure that puts it just behind the USA with 1,328,000 soldiers. In terms of military strength, however, it is said to be far behind other countries. North Korea is only ranked 36th in the world.