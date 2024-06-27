Klagenfurt police had to arrest two rioters

Shortly after 10.30 p.m., the Klagenfurt police received an emergency call. A 30-year-old man says on the phone that two men are harassing him and want to take his rucksack. A patrol immediately sets off to help the man from Klagenfurt. But when the officers arrive, it turns out that the 30-year-old is not the victim at all, but the perpetrator. "He stopped the two men and begged for tobacco for a cigarette", according to the Carinthia Provincial Police Directorate.