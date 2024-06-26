“No new senior centers are currently necessary”

"Renovation plan superfluous"

"Demanding a renovation plan now is completely superfluous. Such a plan has been in place for a long time, otherwise the investments we have made in the recent past would not have happened at all," says Hörzing. Since 2021, around 15 million euros have been spent on improving the building fabric and technical equipment, with a further eight million euros to follow by 2026 - to implement measures against increasing heat development, among other things. SZL Managing Director Robert Ritter-Kalisch defines the latter: "This mainly concerns shading measures for glass roofs and glass façades."