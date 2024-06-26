Karner stands by his No to Schengen enlargement

More migrants at the Slovenian border

The pressure has eased. The migrants have been told that it is difficult for them to cross the border. Poklukar, on the other hand, reported more apprehensions at the Slovenian external border. "There were 18,000 crossings this year, ten percent more than last year." However, Slovenia was also able to apprehend more than 300 smugglers. Measures against illegal migration include cooperation with Croatia and Italy as well as a stronger EU presence in the Western Balkans.