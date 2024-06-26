Black cement with red sprinkles

However, at the highest level, they were apparently too late, or rather they did not expect a "no" from Deputy Provincial Police Chief Rudolf Keplinger. The lawyer turned down a tempting offer from Vienna. "Like so many times before. And I have often turned it down," says the "professor", as he is known internally. And it is out of the question for him to give up his position now - two years before retirement - for political reasons. The plan was to appoint Karoline Stumptner, who had returned from Vienna to run Keplinger's previous place of work in the legal office, as the new deputy before the National Council elections and thus secure the black house power. But after Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen announced that he would not be signing any more personnel appointments before the election, it was already too late to "cement" anyway.