Police post change
Black cement with red sprinkles
After the slap in the face in the EU elections, there is concern among the police in Upper Austria that the ÖVP's power will crumble in the fall. Klaus Hübner takes over command of the Linz City Police Directorate, while in Wels and in the Vöcklabruck district two Reds, Hermann Krenn and Franz Scheiböck, take over as heads of the executive.
The post carousel is spinning in the police force in Upper Austria and should have spun even faster as the national elections cast their shadows ahead. After the "wadschn" for the Blacks in the EU elections, the aim was to cement their home power in Upper Austria. Everything went according to plan with the replacement of the Linz city police commander: Klaus Hübner, previously police chief of Wels - and, as reported, the preferred candidate of state police chief Andreas Pilsl, will officially take over the sceptre from Karl Pogutter on July 1st and will also be presented to the public today.
However, at the highest level, they were apparently too late, or rather they did not expect a "no" from Deputy Provincial Police Chief Rudolf Keplinger. The lawyer turned down a tempting offer from Vienna. "Like so many times before. And I have often turned it down," says the "professor", as he is known internally. And it is out of the question for him to give up his position now - two years before retirement - for political reasons. The plan was to appoint Karoline Stumptner, who had returned from Vienna to run Keplinger's previous place of work in the legal office, as the new deputy before the National Council elections and thus secure the black house power. But after Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen announced that he would not be signing any more personnel appointments before the election, it was already too late to "cement" anyway.
But the play of colors is not purely black, in view of possible coalitions in the fall, the Reds may also play along. Ex-SP member of parliament Hermann Krenn takes over the city police command in Wels, after having been interim head of the executive in the Vöcklabruck district. A red man is also returning there: Franz Scheiböck, who is retiring after his retirement as mayor of Pichl bei Wels.
