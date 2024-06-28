“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

In keeping with his breed, male husky Ice has lots of energy and stamina. This handsome fellow was born in December 2022 and has already learned the sport of pulling. Ice is very affectionate and cuddly with people he knows and forms a strong bond with them. He also counts cats and other dogs among his friends. He is also a real team player and would therefore also be suitable as a second dog. Who can offer Ice a home where he can get the exercise he so desperately needs?

Phone: 0 676/64 16 884