Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted by animal welfare organizations.
The French bulldog Mike is almost five years old, extremely lovable and very easy to handle. The male dog is compatible with other animals and always friendly towards people. He has no known allergies, but is used to grain-free food. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Several kittens are still waiting for a place to live. The little rascals are ready to move and are looking forward to meeting their new owners. They are sold in pairs.
Phone: 0 664/541 50 79
Trick and Track are brothers and get on really well. That's why the two guinea pigs are keen to move into a new home as a pair. They are about a year old and have already been neutered. Trick and Track are still a bit shy. Who can give them the time and patience they need? Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
In keeping with his breed, male husky Ice has lots of energy and stamina. This handsome fellow was born in December 2022 and has already learned the sport of pulling. Ice is very affectionate and cuddly with people he knows and forms a strong bond with them. He also counts cats and other dogs among his friends. He is also a real team player and would therefore also be suitable as a second dog. Who can offer Ice a home where he can get the exercise he so desperately needs?
Phone: 0 676/64 16 884
Clementine originally came to the shelter as a foundling. Unfortunately, the ten-year-old cat was never picked up by her owners. She is now looking for a home with animal lovers who can offer her the freedom of the outdoors in her new home. Unfortunately, Clementine has an autoimmune disease that can flare up again and again, but fortunately does not cause her any serious complaints. The animal keepers will be happy to provide interested parties with more detailed information. Tel.: 0 732/24 78 87
The young tiger python Klaus-Maria came to the animal shelter as an official acceptance. We are now looking for a new owner who already has experience in keeping snakes and can offer a spacious terrarium. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
