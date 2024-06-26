Greens provoke – new scandal in the government

Constitutional Court forced the Greens to change the law

But then came a ruling by the Constitutional Court (VfGH), which played into the hands of the ÖVP. According to the Supreme Court, the current legal situation violates the right to privacy and the Data Protection Act - which is why the relevant passages were repealed from January 1, 2025. This forced the Greens to come to an agreement with the ÖVP. They did so and introduced the bill into the National Council. It stipulates that in future, the public prosecutor's office must define the specific content and time period for the evaluation of data. This must then be approved by the court, and only then can the public prosecutor's office order a seizure by the criminal investigation department.