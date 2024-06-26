Tax equalization
17.8 million euros recovered for Salzburg residents
The Salzburg Chamber of Labor has recorded a new high in tax equalization consultations. The increase of eleven percent in the number of consultations is also reflected in the credit figures: 17.8 million euros landed back in the accounts of Salzburg residents after the consultations.
10,749 euros in credits for a family of seven - AK tax expert Ines Emersberger remembers this very well, certainly one of the highest repayment amounts in 2023. In addition to the Family Bonus Plus and the sole earner deduction, the family was also able to claim vocational training. "Up to 110 euros if there is no corresponding training opportunity in the catchment area of the family's place of residence," explains Emersberger.
AK President Eder: "Competent advice on complex issues is important."
The family of seven was one of 14,685 consultations provided by the AK and the trade union (2023: 13,000). On average, a credit of 1,200 euros was reclaimed. "The popularity of our tax eraser is growing from year to year. People know that we can provide them with expert advice on this complex topic," says AK President and ÖGB Regional Chairman Peter Eder.
In times of price increases and inflation, optimal advice is all the more important so that members only pay as much tax as they really have to, says Eder. The tax jungle is quite complex. In addition to tax consultants, the AK offers assistance with tax issues. In some cases, high credits for employees can be reclaimed from the Ministry of Finance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.