Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tax equalization

17.8 million euros recovered for Salzburg residents

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 15:00

The Salzburg Chamber of Labor has recorded a new high in tax equalization consultations. The increase of eleven percent in the number of consultations is also reflected in the credit figures: 17.8 million euros landed back in the accounts of Salzburg residents after the consultations.

comment0 Kommentare

10,749 euros in credits for a family of seven - AK tax expert Ines Emersberger remembers this very well, certainly one of the highest repayment amounts in 2023. In addition to the Family Bonus Plus and the sole earner deduction, the family was also able to claim vocational training. "Up to 110 euros if there is no corresponding training opportunity in the catchment area of the family's place of residence," explains Emersberger.

AK President Eder: "Competent advice on complex issues is important."
The family of seven was one of 14,685 consultations provided by the AK and the trade union (2023: 13,000). On average, a credit of 1,200 euros was reclaimed. "The popularity of our tax eraser is growing from year to year. People know that we can provide them with expert advice on this complex topic," says AK President and ÖGB Regional Chairman Peter Eder.

In times of price increases and inflation, optimal advice is all the more important so that members only pay as much tax as they really have to, says Eder. The tax jungle is quite complex. In addition to tax consultants, the AK offers assistance with tax issues. In some cases, high credits for employees can be reclaimed from the Ministry of Finance.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf