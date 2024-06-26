17.8 million euros recovered for Salzburg residents

10,749 euros in credits for a family of seven - AK tax expert Ines Emersberger remembers this very well, certainly one of the highest repayment amounts in 2023. In addition to the Family Bonus Plus and the sole earner deduction, the family was also able to claim vocational training. "Up to 110 euros if there is no corresponding training opportunity in the catchment area of the family's place of residence," explains Emersberger.