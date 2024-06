Volksgarten: calls for a protection zone are getting louder

The Volksgarten is not exactly regarded by many people in Graz as the kind of recreational oasis where they prefer to let their children play. Residents prefer to avoid the green area in the Lend district rather than rest on one of the benches. Sometimes unabashed drug deals, violent crimes and bullying have been on the agenda for years, turning the park, which was created in 1875, into a fear zone. A month ago, KPÖ mayor Elke Kahr gave the green light for the implementation of measures to get the Volksgarten problem under control. On the one hand, a two-person patrol is now patrolling the area, and on the other, the area is to be redesigned.