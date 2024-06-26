Solution for cash supply throughout Austria

The aim is to install new ATMs in 100 to 120 rural municipalities

In his assessment of this agreement between the Association of Municipalities and the banks, Holzmann told "Krone" that the most important thing is that "the cash supply is guaranteed". In addition, the National Bank wants to "hold its own talks with the Association of Municipalities to help ensure that ATMs are also installed in particularly precarious municipalities, for example in rural and Alpine areas. We have so far identified 100 to 120 such municipalities." Specifically, the OeNB wants to award grants so that new ATMs can be installed there.