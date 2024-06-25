On the A1
Driver’s cab wrapped around overhead signpost
If this driver was really only slightly injured, he can donate a really big candle to his guardian angels: The driver's cab of a truck literally wrapped itself around the pillar of an overhead signpost in a serious accident on the Westautobahn in Allhaming on Tuesday afternoon.
The serious accident occurred shortly before midday on Tuesday on the A1 Westautobahn in the direction of Linz just before the Allhaming exit. A timber transporter had left the carriageway for an as yet unexplained reason, crashed into the impact absorber of the crash barrier and skidded along it. The driver's cab then literally wrapped itself around the support column of the overhead signpost. The fire department was called out to rescue a person after a car accident, and on the way there they were informed that it was probably a serious truck accident.
The driver was able to free himself
The truck was found at the scene and the driver was miraculously able to free himself from the completely destroyed driver's cab. After receiving initial emergency medical treatment, he was taken to hospital by the Christophorus 10 emergency helicopter team. The fire department secured the scene of the accident and assisted with the extensive clean-up work.
Up to seven kilometers of traffic jam
The A1 Westautobahn was temporarily closed at the scene of the accident in the direction of Vienna and otherwise only one lane was passable. The traffic jam stretched back around seven kilometers at times
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
