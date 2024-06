„Krone“-Plus

The first two days of her vacation at the end of February were actually nice. But then the accused drank far too much in the all-inclusive hotel and apparently had a jealous fit. The Styrian rummaged through his girlfriend's cell phone, a fight broke out and she locked herself in the bathroom out of fear. Furious with rage, he kicked in the door, grabbed her from behind, put his arm around her neck and squeezed. The two fell against the shower wall and the Styrian woman lay unconscious.