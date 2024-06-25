Little Jona was almost born in a helicopter

The umbilical cord was quickly cut and the mother and her newborn were transferred to the helicopter to fly to Leoben Regional Hospital. "I was full of adrenaline," says Pöllabauer. And Sollfellner says: "I've been in the rescue service for 20 years. These are the few nice missions we get to experience." For Pöllabauer, it was also his first contact with the rescue service - and such an overwhelming one at that. "That was amazing. We are mega, mega grateful," says the mother of two.