Airlines have improved when it comes to suitcase chaos

5.9 bags and suitcases affected per 1000 passengers

After the chaos with suitcases in the initial period after the coronavirus crisis, when airports were struggling to find staff and countless suitcases were stranded at airports, the situation has improved. But there are still more problems with luggage than before the coronavirus crisis: in 2019, an average of 5.9 bags and suitcases per 1,000 passengers were affected worldwide, compared to 6.9 in 2023. Europe is worse off than North America and Asia with a rate of 10.6 in 2023.