New rescue base in Vienna-Floridsdorf

The rescue service center in Vienna-Floridsdorf offers a fully equipped, state-of-the-art control center and thus ideal conditions for rapid response coordination of patient transports and emergency operations. Up to 1,000 calls are received daily at the Samariterbund control center and around 1,500 ambulance transports and emergency operations are dispatched. At "Meals on Wheels", which is also located at the new site, around 70 vehicles are dispatched each day, around 200 customers are advised by telephone and a total of 3,200 people are provided with food. The garages and parking spaces house 65 rescue and ambulance vehicles as well as other emergency and commercial vehicles. These include combustion vehicles as well as a steadily increasing number of electric vehicles. In addition, some of the 30 electric cargo bikes for the "Meals on Wheels" service, which deliver meals to people in a particularly environmentally friendly way, are also housed here.