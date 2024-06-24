Vorteilswelt
Samaritans:

New rescue base in Vienna-Floridsdorf

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 16:00

The Samariterbund is continuing its quality offensive and has opened a new rescue base in Vienna-Floridsdorf. As a central component of the Vienna rescue chain, the new base provides particular support for the rapidly growing districts of Floridsdorf and Donaustadt. The location in the immediate vicinity of the Floridsdorf and Donaustadt clinics not only guarantees optimal emergency care, but also resource-saving operations.

The rescue service center in Vienna-Floridsdorf offers a fully equipped, state-of-the-art control center and thus ideal conditions for rapid response coordination of patient transports and emergency operations. Up to 1,000 calls are received daily at the Samariterbund control center and around 1,500 ambulance transports and emergency operations are dispatched. At "Meals on Wheels", which is also located at the new site, around 70 vehicles are dispatched each day, around 200 customers are advised by telephone and a total of 3,200 people are provided with food. The garages and parking spaces house 65 rescue and ambulance vehicles as well as other emergency and commercial vehicles. These include combustion vehicles as well as a steadily increasing number of electric vehicles. In addition, some of the 30 electric cargo bikes for the "Meals on Wheels" service, which deliver meals to people in a particularly environmentally friendly way, are also housed here.

Oliver Löhlein-Managing Director of Samariterbund Wien, Rainer Gottwald-Head of Berufsrettung Wien, Georg Papai-District Head of Floridsdorf, Peter Hacker-City Councillor for Social Affairs and Health, Susanne Drapalik-President of Samariterbund Wien, Franz Schnabl-President of Samariterbund Österreichs (from left to right) (Bild: Samariterbund )
Oliver Löhlein-Managing Director of Samariterbund Wien, Rainer Gottwald-Head of Berufsrettung Wien, Georg Papai-District Head of Floridsdorf, Peter Hacker-City Councillor for Social Affairs and Health, Susanne Drapalik-President of Samariterbund Wien, Franz Schnabl-President of Samariterbund Österreichs (from left to right)
(Bild: Samariterbund )

The spacious garage, which also offers charging stations for 25 electric vehicles, is adjoined by a workshop with three lifting platforms and two wash boxes for the repair and maintenance of emergency vehicles. The new building meets the latest environmental standards and is equipped with a 25 kWp photovoltaic system. Heating and cooling at the new site are provided by an air-to-water heat pump.

All under one roof (Bild: Samariterbund)
All under one roof
(Bild: Samariterbund)

Employees should feel at home
Modern, light-flooded offices and seminar rooms are available for the approximately 400 employees - full-time staff, volunteers and those doing community service. In addition to the ultra-modern storage, technical and changing rooms, there are multifunctional social rooms that guarantee a contemporary working environment.

Tanja Pfaffeneder
Tanja Pfaffeneder
Felix Weiss
Felix Weiss
