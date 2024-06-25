England vs Slovenia LIVE from 9pm

A meagre 1:0 against Serbia and a weak 1:1 against Denmark are on the books for the English. For the latter, the Three Lions were booed by their own fans in Frankfurt. Southgate criticized the physical condition of his players after a long season. "We can't press as high as we did in qualifying, for example," explained the coach, who has a lot of work to do. "We have to keep the ball better and control the build-up play better. Then we'll have to defend less and have more confidence."