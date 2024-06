City expands the public viewing area in Nonntal

The best soccer weather is expected on Tuesday when Austria meets the Netherlands at the European Championships. The weather forecast predicts 27 degrees and a low probability of rain. Due to the large crowds on the first two match days of Baumgartner, Seiwald and Co. the city of Salzburg is working on enlarging the fan zone. There should be room for 1,800 fans when the national team is due to kick off. The city strongly recommends arriving on foot, by bike or by public transport.