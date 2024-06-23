Vorteilswelt
Red ricochet

Doskozil takes aim at Vienna and Carinthia

Nachrichten
23.06.2024 11:59

He can't let it go: Hans Peter Doskozil, Governor of Burgenland, has kept a low profile in the debate on the SPÖ's asylum and migration policy, but has criticized his Viennese and Carinthian comrades for their swerve on renaturation. City Councillor Peter Hacker returned the favor.

comment0 Kommentare

Doskozil has no understanding for the fact that the Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, and the Governor of Carinthia, Peter Kaiser, have left the joint decision of all the federal states against the EU renaturation regulation. "That's not my style," he said in the ORF press conference on Sunday. It is also not customary in the provincial governors' conference to subsequently rescind unanimous resolutions.

"ÖVP has bad style"
However, he also criticized the ÖVP's reaction. "What the ÖVP is doing is the worst possible solution." Either they accept the unilateral action of Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler or they believe that she has broken the law and end the coalition. "But continuing to govern and denouncing the minister is bad style," said Doskozil.

The green Gewessler is now a red rag for the Turks (Bild: Jöchl Martin/Martin Jöchl)
The green Gewessler is now a red rag for the Turks
(Bild: Jöchl Martin/Martin Jöchl)

Doskozil sharply criticized his internal party intimate enemy, city councillor Peter Hacker. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, he played down the alarming figures that most children in Vienna's elementary school are now of Muslim faith and said that "it doesn't matter, everyone can practice their religion as they wish". He had no understanding for these statements and took a critical view of this development, Doskozil countered on Sunday. Austria is a Christian country and has a Christian tradition.

Doskozil and Hacker have nothing in common. Hacker had recently said in the "Krone" newspaper about Doskozil: "Sometimes I think to myself directly, I feel sorry for him. What must be driving him to constantly take such positions?"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petja Mladenova
Petja Mladenova
