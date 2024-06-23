Doskozil takes aim at Vienna and Carinthia

Doskozil sharply criticized his internal party intimate enemy, city councillor Peter Hacker. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, he played down the alarming figures that most children in Vienna's elementary school are now of Muslim faith and said that "it doesn't matter, everyone can practice their religion as they wish". He had no understanding for these statements and took a critical view of this development, Doskozil countered on Sunday. Austria is a Christian country and has a Christian tradition.