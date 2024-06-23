Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Emir Karic is here

That’s why Sturm’s new player also strikes a quiet note

Nachrichten
23.06.2024 08:00

Following the departures of David Schnegg and Amadou Dante, double winners Sturm are now relying on Emir Karic at left-back. The player from Linz comes from the German Bundesliga, where he experienced highs and lows. In Graz, he doesn't just enjoy the "Champions League treat".

comment0 Kommentare

Just over a year ago, they were flourishing - the "Lilies". On May 19, 2023, Darmstadt ("Die Lilien") secured promotion to the German Bundesliga. In the middle of the sea of jubilation: Sturm's new left-back Emir Karic. "It's the kind of thing that sticks in the memory," says the Linzer, drawing a positive conclusion after his German adventure despite Darmstadt's immediate relegation after just one season. "I was there for three years, played 85 games for the club, 27 in the Bundesliga. I really enjoyed it."

Karic felt the future champions Leverkusen on his toes. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Karic felt the future champions Leverkusen on his toes.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The now 27-year-old naturally wants to do the same in Graz. "The positive first impressions have been confirmed," grinned Karic after the first training session. "Andi Schicker showed me everything beforehand. Sturm is professionally managed, but still a family-oriented, open club. I like that." Why the move "back" from Germany to Austria? Karic is said to have had offers to stay in the Bundesliga. "Of course, the Champions League is a great treat, but it's not just that. I followed Sturm, even during my time at Altach. They've had a fantastic career, playing internationally all the time. I also like the soccer that coach Ilzer plays here."

A young Karic in the Youth League for RB Salzburg in 2015/16 alongside Konrad Laimer. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
A young Karic in the Youth League for RB Salzburg in 2015/16 alongside Konrad Laimer.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"They have improved"
What else is he looking forward to? "The fans in the stadium! I already got to see them when I was at Altach. But I've heard they've stepped it up a notch." Karic wants to give his all on the left wing to win over the supporters. "I've already been described as a fighter. That's what I am on the pitch, I like to take the team with me and bring energy." Off the pitch, the former U21 team player is calmer. "I'm passionate about cooking, trying out new recipes at home. And I play the piano." But there are no quiet sounds on the pitch.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Kallinger
Georg Kallinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf