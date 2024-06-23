That’s why Sturm’s new player also strikes a quiet note

"They have improved"

What else is he looking forward to? "The fans in the stadium! I already got to see them when I was at Altach. But I've heard they've stepped it up a notch." Karic wants to give his all on the left wing to win over the supporters. "I've already been described as a fighter. That's what I am on the pitch, I like to take the team with me and bring energy." Off the pitch, the former U21 team player is calmer. "I'm passionate about cooking, trying out new recipes at home. And I play the piano." But there are no quiet sounds on the pitch.