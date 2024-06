“I think our generation has what it takes”

Only at the end of the interview, which I conducted with 18-year-old Nora Hekh in Café Steinhauser in Dornbirn, did she confide in me that she had been somewhat nervous. She had never given an interview for the newspaper before. I don't notice any tension myself. The young woman sits calmly in front of me, sips her elderberry juice and soda every now and then and thinks for a long time before answering my questions.