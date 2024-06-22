Audi RS3 recaptures Nordschleife record

Audi rather emphasizes the optimized cornering behavior, "which means that the new RS 3 can now be agilized even earlier and in a more controlled manner". Record driver Frank Stippler sees this as the key to success: "The new RS 3 turns in more willingly at corner entry thanks to the fine-tuning - including brake torque vectoring - which means that the vehicle can be positioned earlier and better for corner exit from the apex at the latest. The result is a lower steering angle from apex to corner exit, which leads to less friction and earlier acceleration. This allows you to carry more momentum and speed onto each subsequent straight."