Audi RS3 recaptures Nordschleife record
This is how you can unleash a facelift model on the market: The Audi RS3 has reclaimed the prestigious compact rocket record on the Nordschleife. It took five seconds off the beaten BMW M2.
Race and development driver Frank Stippler, who last won the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring in an Audi R8 LMS GT3, clocked a time of 7:33.123 minutes. The Munich-based rival had needed 7:38.706 minutes for the 20.832-kilometer track.
The BMW had in turn replaced the previous version of the Audi RS3 (7:40.748 minutes), which was built until 2021. The pre-production vehicle that has now set the record is the facelift (or model revision) of the current RS3, which is due to be launched this year.
The secret of its success is probably not the engine. Although it was revised during the model change, it is still a 400 hp 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine, albeit with a slightly increased maximum torque of 500 Nm.
Audi rather emphasizes the optimized cornering behavior, "which means that the new RS 3 can now be agilized even earlier and in a more controlled manner". Record driver Frank Stippler sees this as the key to success: "The new RS 3 turns in more willingly at corner entry thanks to the fine-tuning - including brake torque vectoring - which means that the vehicle can be positioned earlier and better for corner exit from the apex at the latest. The result is a lower steering angle from apex to corner exit, which leads to less friction and earlier acceleration. This allows you to carry more momentum and speed onto each subsequent straight."
In addition to the interaction of the torque splitter with its fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels, the electronic stabilization control, the wheel-selective torque control (Brake Torque Vectoring) and the optional adaptive dampers of the RS sports suspension, a finer-working driving dynamics controller, which uses an advanced algorithm to network the data of all components relevant to lateral dynamics, contributes to the improved handling.
Pirelli semi-slicks (P Zero Trofeo R) with a 19-inch ceramic brake system, RS sports suspension with adaptive damper control and an optimized suspension setup bring the power to the ground. Available to read about and order in the configurator from the end of August or to see live at dealerships from October.
It will be interesting to see how long it will take for the BMW M2 to get its revenge - the speedy six-cylinder engine from Munich has also just been updated - but in this case it also has more power: 480 hp and 600 Nm.
