Rapid player seeks a restart in Rheindorf

A change of scenery is set to reignite Oliver Strunz's career. From Vienna, a city of two million, to Altach, a village of 7000 souls. A move that former Altach keeper Benjamin Ozegovic described as a "culture shock" years ago is the next - but perhaps also the last - chance for the center forward, who played for Rapid, to steer his career in a more successful direction. 44 Bundesliga appearances for the record champions with six goals scored are not the kind of CV that has made Strunz a top player in Austria to date.