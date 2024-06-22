Oliver Strunz
Rapid player seeks a restart in Rheindorf
The 24-year-old Oliver Strunz is hoping for a turnaround in his career. He is still regarded as a talented striker and wants to take his next step with his move from Rapid Vienna to Altach. The Rheindörfler are testing today at FC Nenzing.
A change of scenery is set to reignite Oliver Strunz's career. From Vienna, a city of two million, to Altach, a village of 7000 souls. A move that former Altach keeper Benjamin Ozegovic described as a "culture shock" years ago is the next - but perhaps also the last - chance for the center forward, who played for Rapid, to steer his career in a more successful direction. 44 Bundesliga appearances for the record champions with six goals scored are not the kind of CV that has made Strunz a top player in Austria to date.
"Altach made a huge effort to recruit me, which is why I decided to come here," said Strunz on his move to the far west. The move should have taken place in the winter, but a broken ankle prevented it.
So far, only a few players have transferred from Rapid to Altach. Before Strunz, Manuel Thurnwald (in summer 2019) came from Vienna to the Ländle. Incidentally, he declared his career over a few days ago after a one-year injury break. Thurnwald's contract was not extended a year ago in Altach.
Strunz's stay will only last one season, after which the striker will return to his home club. Sporting director Roland Kirchler: "Oliver is a robust player with high technical quality who has already shown what he is capable of in recent years at Rapid. After his injury, he is in top shape again and I am convinced that he will take the next step in his development in Altach."
First test in the Ländle
Strunz and his team-mates will play their first test match for the coming season today (16) at Elite League club FC Nenzing. The club from Walgau is celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend.
