A creative place without judgment

Elementary teacher Isabella Außerer (34) has opened an Arno Stern painting place in Dornbirn. The "Krone" visited her to find out more about this special place.
We live in a meritocracy these days. Everything is evaluated and judged. This starts as early as childhood. This makes places that remain free of judgment all the more important.
When trained elementary teacher Isabella Außerer heard about Arno Stern's painting place concept a few years ago, she was immediately enthusiastic. "In a painting place, anyone can paint without judgment. I'm fascinated by this approach," she says. In 2016, she traveled to Paris and completed a two-week training course with Stern. He was already 92 years old at the time. "It was incredible how enthusiastically he explained his life's work to us," enthuses Isabella about the now 100-year-old pioneer.
In 1950, Arno Stern founded the first painting venue in the Saint-Germain district of Paris. It was here that he developed his theory on original forms of expression. In order to conduct further research, Stern traveled the world and had people paint. He discovered that all children go through a similar development: Dots ("dotili") and endless rotations ("giruli") become first figures, rays and bone figures and finally picture-things - a house, a person, an animal. This is how he developed his theory of a primal language of drawing, which is fed by our prenatal organic memory.
The desire to paint is inherent in every human being. The enclosed and safe space conveys a sense of security and allows the natural trace of the human being to emerge.
Isabella Außerer
A protected space for the natural trace
But why can't you just take a sheet of paper at home and start drawing? What is special about a painting space? "Painting spaces according to Arno Stern have to meet certain criteria - for example, there are no windows to protect you from distraction and observation," explains Außerer. In the middle is a palette table with 18 colors and three brushes each. Isabella Außerer, as the "painting attendant", mixes paints, washes brushes and is there for the painters' needs. "You are seen as a person and supported while you immerse yourself completely in painting." The participants paint as individuals and yet are part of a group, creating a feeling of togetherness. "The desire to paint is inherent in everyone. The enclosed and safe space conveys a sense of security and allows the natural traces of the individual to emerge," continues the 34-year-old mother. Simply surrendering to creativity and the flow without having to produce something lasting is also very relaxing. "You don't talk about the pictures. They stay with me and are archived. After the 90 - or 45 in the case of children - minutes, the action is complete." It's all about the moment in which you connect with yourself and your inner self. "Free painting is simply very good for the soul."
Counseling instead of kindergarten
People of all ages can visit a painting place. From toddlers to senior citizens, they meet in fixed groups every week in Dornbirn. "In schools, you are graded. In the painting place, everything that promotes self-esteem is right," explains Außerer. For her as an elementary teacher, the encounter with the Stern family was like a "cell renewal shower": "It goes beyond painting, I am inspired by this non-judgmental attitude towards people and the trust in our children." As this attitude is unfortunately rarely practiced in educational institutions, she was in conflict with her profession for a while. Today, she no longer works in kindergartens, but advises parents as a life and social counselor, gives workshops and lectures. "We should focus more on the needs of our children and not just regulate their behavior. That's what I want to bring to the world."
