A creative place without judgment

A protected space for the natural trace

But why can't you just take a sheet of paper at home and start drawing? What is special about a painting space? "Painting spaces according to Arno Stern have to meet certain criteria - for example, there are no windows to protect you from distraction and observation," explains Außerer. In the middle is a palette table with 18 colors and three brushes each. Isabella Außerer, as the "painting attendant", mixes paints, washes brushes and is there for the painters' needs. "You are seen as a person and supported while you immerse yourself completely in painting." The participants paint as individuals and yet are part of a group, creating a feeling of togetherness. "The desire to paint is inherent in everyone. The enclosed and safe space conveys a sense of security and allows the natural traces of the individual to emerge," continues the 34-year-old mother. Simply surrendering to creativity and the flow without having to produce something lasting is also very relaxing. "You don't talk about the pictures. They stay with me and are archived. After the 90 - or 45 in the case of children - minutes, the action is complete." It's all about the moment in which you connect with yourself and your inner self. "Free painting is simply very good for the soul."