Haslauer misses Preuner

Depending on the result, there will be plenty of room for self-reflection on the part of the supporters and opponents after the survey. This is likely to be fierce on the part of the state government. After all, Haslauer's deputy Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) made people sit up and take notice during the assessment of one year of the black-blue coalition: "We are the most self-critical of all," she said there. Black and Blue have done a good job of hiding this so far. Perhaps the sparks fly more often in the quiet chamber than one would think. Because at the feel-good event "One year of black and blue", not a single self-critical word was heard about their own work.