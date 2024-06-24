No one will escape love and hate!

It is almost 100 years since Ödön von Horváth wrote his "Tales from the Vienna Woods". He not only succeeded in creating a portrait of the "poor people" in the economic crisis of the time, but also relentlessly shows a drift into selfishness and fascism on the breeding ground of patriarchy: Marianne searches for true love, which she finds in the speculator Alfred - at least that's what she thinks. As soon as she has a child, everything slips away and the brutality of the downwardly mobile society and her own family strikes until there is an (innocent) victim.