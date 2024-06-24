Cutting-edge drama
No one will escape love and hate!
Economic crisis, speculators, master race - love and a round dance of malice. At the Aistfestspiele in the Bruckmühle in Pregarten, Richard Maynau turns the "Tales from the Vienna Woods" into a highly topical drama, which is impressively staged by an amateur ensemble.
It is almost 100 years since Ödön von Horváth wrote his "Tales from the Vienna Woods". He not only succeeded in creating a portrait of the "poor people" in the economic crisis of the time, but also relentlessly shows a drift into selfishness and fascism on the breeding ground of patriarchy: Marianne searches for true love, which she finds in the speculator Alfred - at least that's what she thinks. As soon as she has a child, everything slips away and the brutality of the downwardly mobile society and her own family strikes until there is an (innocent) victim.
Pure Horváth works perfectly
Horváth's classic is highly topical and doesn't need to be changed. Richard Maynau, artistic director of the Aistfestspiele and director, has recognized this correctly. He trims the long text down to a reasonable size. At the same time, he develops a dense sequence of scenes for the outdoor area in the Bruckmühle in Pregarten. He gets by with just a few props, so the play can quickly continue indoors if it rains.
Good pace, dense scenes
The ensemble consists of amateur actors from seven theater groups in the region. And it makes its mark with a remarkable overall acting performance, and everyone is up to the pace and the difficult language.
Fritz Renhart is a convincing magician king and father whose love for his daughter is crushed by the events. Alexandra Kloiber - the only professional actress - authentically develops the role of Marianne, who longs for love and happiness, emancipates herself and then falls particularly hard.
Gabriel Tober-Kastner is grandiose as Alfred, whom he characterizes as a melancholy rascal. Other actors include Christian Heinzelreiter, Lukas Auberger, Annemarie Lettmayr and Herta Hemmelmayr. There is also subtle live music to color the folk play appropriately.
Sophisticated, entertaining, touching! Play dates are available until July 21.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
