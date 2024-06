Vacations like never before: we’ve put it to the test for you

Nine weeks of summer vacations are just around the corner - and for many parents, the question is what to do with their children during the time not spent in the sea, lake or swimming pool. We have not only tested nine theme parks and twelve water slides for you in detail, but also tried out some unusual pastimes - all tests including video! Plus: last-minute tips for vacation care and an explanation of why children have a right to a vacation and how to make a family vacation a success.