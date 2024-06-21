Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Must be patient"

Mbappe: Probably only on the bench against the Netherlands

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 10:18

According to French media reports, France coach Didier Deschamps will be without superstar Kylian Mbappe in the starting eleven against the Netherlands this evening.

comment0 Kommentare

The 25-year-old will therefore sit on the bench for the time being. Mbappe suffered a broken nose in a duel with Kevin Danso during France's 1-0 opening win against the Austrian team on Monday.

Mbappe took part in the final training session at the European Championship stadium in Leipzig on Thursday wearing a protective mask in the French national colors. He will have to be patient, wrote the sports newspaper "L'Equipe" on Friday. As "Le Parisien" also wrote, he is said to have only completed light exercises during the final training session. In the first 15 minutes, which were open to the media, he mainly struggled with his mask. He had to adjust it again and again, and coaches also had to help.

(Bild: x)
(Bild: x)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Griezmann and Thuram as a front two?
In the minutes of training that followed behind closed doors, he is said to have played passes like the day before, but not trained fully with the team. There is speculation that without captain Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram will form an attacking duo against the Oranje in the top match.

(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

If Mbappe is used in what could be a decisive match, he will not be allowed to wear the blue, white and red mask he wore in training. According to UEFA regulations, parts such as these must be of a single color. However, as reported by the radio network RMC Sport, among others, several masks have already been made for Mbappe.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf