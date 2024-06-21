"Must be patient"
Mbappe: Probably only on the bench against the Netherlands
According to French media reports, France coach Didier Deschamps will be without superstar Kylian Mbappe in the starting eleven against the Netherlands this evening.
The 25-year-old will therefore sit on the bench for the time being. Mbappe suffered a broken nose in a duel with Kevin Danso during France's 1-0 opening win against the Austrian team on Monday.
Mbappe took part in the final training session at the European Championship stadium in Leipzig on Thursday wearing a protective mask in the French national colors. He will have to be patient, wrote the sports newspaper "L'Equipe" on Friday. As "Le Parisien" also wrote, he is said to have only completed light exercises during the final training session. In the first 15 minutes, which were open to the media, he mainly struggled with his mask. He had to adjust it again and again, and coaches also had to help.
Griezmann and Thuram as a front two?
In the minutes of training that followed behind closed doors, he is said to have played passes like the day before, but not trained fully with the team. There is speculation that without captain Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram will form an attacking duo against the Oranje in the top match.
If Mbappe is used in what could be a decisive match, he will not be allowed to wear the blue, white and red mask he wore in training. According to UEFA regulations, parts such as these must be of a single color. However, as reported by the radio network RMC Sport, among others, several masks have already been made for Mbappe.
