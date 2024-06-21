Mbappe: Probably only on the bench against the Netherlands

Mbappe took part in the final training session at the European Championship stadium in Leipzig on Thursday wearing a protective mask in the French national colors. He will have to be patient, wrote the sports newspaper "L'Equipe" on Friday. As "Le Parisien" also wrote, he is said to have only completed light exercises during the final training session. In the first 15 minutes, which were open to the media, he mainly struggled with his mask. He had to adjust it again and again, and coaches also had to help.