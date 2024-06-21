Hannah Höch
I make the world for myself . . .: Collages in the Belvedere
As one of the inventors of photographic montages, Hannah Höch provided a different view of "assembled worlds" with her original images - now on display at the Lower Belvedere.
She designed embroidery and lace patterns for a magazine. A typical woman's job, you might think. But Hannah Höch (1889-1978) did anything but allow herself to be forced into the female role of her time. "Unrestricted freedom for H. H.!" she demanded in one of her works - and she took this freedom in life, but even more so in her unusual work. This is now being honored in the first major solo exhibition in this country at the Lower Belvedere.
In the circle of the Dadaists
In 1915, the arts and crafts student began a love affair with the married artist Raoul Hausmann. He introduced her to the Berlin Dadaist circle - and together they developed collage and photomontage. Her stylistic device at a time of emerging mass media and a flood of media images. "In the newspaper publishing house where she worked, Höch could draw on the full range of possibilities," says curator Martin Waldmeier. Whether photos from articles or advertising, Hannah Höch took the real world apart with scissors and glued it together again: "She uses collage to invite a change of perspective," says Waldmeier.
Almost like in a movie
An editing technique that is very similar to film. "That's why we place her pictures in the context of cinematic works." Among others by Hans Richter, Viking Eggeling, Alexander Dowschenko or Fernand Léger, from whom the cinema lover Höch was inspired.
Höch did not want to be restricted by the Dadaists either and later distanced herself from them. Although she remained in Germany under the Nazis, she withdrew into "inner emigration", according to Waldmeier. "She strictly rejected the ideology and took a critical look at nationalist ideas in her paintings." After the war, she became a surrealist and described "Max Ernst as a brother in spirit". Nature became increasingly important to her as a source of inspiration.
Artist of the hour
As with many female artists of her time, success came late. However, her new critical view of society, politics and images of women in the media, among other things, make Hannah Höch's work current and relevant to this day. She was an "innovative artist, a keen observer and a political spirit", emphasizes Belvedere Director Stella Rollig, which makes her an "artist of the hour".
The exhibition runs until October 6 at the Lower Belvedere.
