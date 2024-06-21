I make the world for myself . . .: Collages in the Belvedere

In the circle of the Dadaists

In 1915, the arts and crafts student began a love affair with the married artist Raoul Hausmann. He introduced her to the Berlin Dadaist circle - and together they developed collage and photomontage. Her stylistic device at a time of emerging mass media and a flood of media images. "In the newspaper publishing house where she worked, Höch could draw on the full range of possibilities," says curator Martin Waldmeier. Whether photos from articles or advertising, Hannah Höch took the real world apart with scissors and glued it together again: "She uses collage to invite a change of perspective," says Waldmeier.