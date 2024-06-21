"Krone" fan zone Graz
Cheer on our national team with Haas and Liendl!
The whole of Austria is keeping its fingers crossed for our national team in the European Championship match against Poland today. All fans of the ÖFB team can cheer along with Sturm legend Mario Haas and GAK leader Michi Liendl in the Graz Soap Factory today. Here's all the info.
Hot, hotter, EURO! When Austria aims for its first victory in the second clash of the European Football Championship on Friday against Poland (kick-off: 6 p.m.), fingers will be crossed throughout the country. One of the public viewing hotspots: the "Krone" fan zone on tour in the Seifenfabrik in Graz.
On what is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far, the combination at the event site is almost perfect: as the "Krone" is a guest at the "Graz Riverdays" with the EURO fan zone, all "water rats" and water sports enthusiasts can keep their fingers crossed for the Austrians in the hot hit against Poland directly after paddling. Free admission, of course.
Fan goodies, ice cream and selfies
Goodies that every European Championship fan needs, delicious Nellati ice cream to cool off and street food for refreshment await at the "Krone" stand. The highlight for soccer fans as well as autograph and selfie hunters: With Sturm legend Mario Haas and GAK leader Michi Liendl, two Graz soccer figureheads will be keeping their fingers crossed in our fan zone and looking forward to meeting fans.
Together with event partner "TIQA", the "Krone" also provides the EURO weather guarantee: the public viewing in the Seifenfabrik (it starts at 5 pm) will take place in all kinds of (bad) weather, and the Fanzone will be sufficiently cooled on the hottest day thanks to new air conditioning inside.
So, what are you waiting for? Off to the Seifenfabrik, according to the motto: Austria again and again, "Krone" fan zone again and again!
