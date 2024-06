Turbulent Friday looms, second-highest warning

Observe the weather in everyday life

"Possible dangers during thunderstorms are falling branches or falling trees. There is also an increased risk of accidents on the roads - for example due to strong crosswinds or aquaplaning and poor visibility. You should therefore keep a close eye on local weather developments and react accordingly," emphasizes Elmar Rizzoli , Head of the Tyrolean Centre for Crisis and Disaster Management, who also explains: "The thunderstorms can lead to local power outages, road closures or even public transport delays and cancellations.