How AI can help the Styrian care landscape

What still sounds like science fiction in this country has long since become reality in countries such as Japan: robots equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) are helping care workers in retirement and nursing homes with particularly physically demanding tasks. In times of acute staff shortages and a high rate of people leaving the profession, is the use of AI also conceivable in the Styrian care landscape - or is it a distant dream of the future? The province of Styria and the Medical University of Graz now want to answer this question.