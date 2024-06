Schaller ninth in 1m final at Belgrade European Championships

"Long overdue"

"It's incredibly liberating, it was long overdue. The fact that I've finally cleared the first hurdle is hugely important for me," said Schaller. "I'm glad that I was finally able to show what I can do." The 23-year-old reckons that an improvement in rank is possible. Sixth place was only seven points away, but of course the six jumps will start all over again. "Now the cards are being reshuffled and I want to be in the mix." There are more OSV entries from the tower - on Friday Lotfi synchronized with Anton Knoll and Knoll solo on Sunday.