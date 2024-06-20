Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Now solo again

Before a new chapter, rower Reim claimed his first podium

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 14:15

After missing out on qualifying for the Olympics in the lightweight double sculls, Lukas Reim competed in the single sculls in Poland and won his first World Cup medal. As far as his future is concerned, there are still many questions to be answered.

comment0 Kommentare

One day it was supposed to be "rock'n'roll". That was the motto of rower Lukas Reim (Möve Salzburg) before the World Cup in the lightweight single sculls in Poznan (Poland). This was the end of this discipline for the Salzburg rower, as it will no longer be an Olympic discipline in the future and funding will no longer be available. Although the 26-year-old did not gild the final day, he sensationally took third place on Saturday to win his first World Cup medal.

"Of course I'm very happy. It was an exciting and not entirely easy season," said a jubilant Reim, talking about missing out on the Olympic qualification in the double sculls with partner Julian Schöberl (Upper Austria). In the end, they were eleven seconds short of the required second place in Lucerne (Sz).

National coach Robert Sens praised his debut podium: "It was another great race from Lukas, a nice way for him to end the season in the lightweight division, he did a great job."

What happens next remains to be seen. In principle, Reim would like to switch to heavyweight, where he was active until 2021 and for which he would have to put on five to six kilos of muscle mass again. "Of course, this change would take some time," says the athlete.

Discussion with the association
However, his decision also depends on the rowing association and what it offers the member of the Möve rowing club - a discussion on this will probably take place after the Olympic Games. "It's completely open for me. I'll have to see what I decide then," says the rowing ace. "It's not just me who decides the sporting plan for the next few years, the army and the federation also play a role," emphasizes the 26-year-old, who is also hoping for a positive decision from his employer in the summer. Reim used the podium to promote his own cause before the new chapter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf