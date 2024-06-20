Before a new chapter, rower Reim claimed his first podium

Discussion with the association

However, his decision also depends on the rowing association and what it offers the member of the Möve rowing club - a discussion on this will probably take place after the Olympic Games. "It's completely open for me. I'll have to see what I decide then," says the rowing ace. "It's not just me who decides the sporting plan for the next few years, the army and the federation also play a role," emphasizes the 26-year-old, who is also hoping for a positive decision from his employer in the summer. Reim used the podium to promote his own cause before the new chapter.