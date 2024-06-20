Syrian woman becomes a nurse
“Austria has done enough”
Stera Keynad's dream of becoming a doctor was already alive back then. When IS (Islamic State) was just three villages away from her hometown of Kobane in 2014, there was only one option: to flee. The then twelve-year-old, her three siblings and her mother left everything behind - only Stera's dream remained.
The family had to flee to Gaziantep in Turkey. Where is the father? Already in Austria. Why? "He would have been killed beforehand, he had to flee," recalls Keynad, showing understanding that the father had left the family behind.
Stera and her family arrived in Austria by plane from Turkey in 2017. They had to go to the initial care center in Salzburg. This was followed by rooms in accommodation in Hüttau and Annaberg. In 2019, the family moved to Hallein. They were granted a visa for five years. A lot happened during this time. Stera started at the Hallein Work Initiative (HAI), her springboard into the world of work. Also through HAI, Stera ended up at the Salzburg Employment Foundation for Care, Health and Social Professions. She has already completed three German courses. She speaks with virtually no accent. She is studying for her evening school-leaving certificate at the same time. She already has six subjects, but is still missing another six. Why the effort? "I still dream of becoming a doctor. But I'm incredibly happy to be able to help people in nursing now."
The Syrian is also aware of the current refugee debates. When asked how she feels about it, she says "I think Austria has done enough in recent years. My family and I no longer receive social benefits. We work normally, go to school, live in freedom, peace and with our family."
Stera is happy. The family had their residence status extended for another five years a few weeks ago. The dream of becoming a doctor lives on - 3100 kilometers away from her home in Kobane.
