“Austria has done enough”

Stera and her family arrived in Austria by plane from Turkey in 2017. They had to go to the initial care center in Salzburg. This was followed by rooms in accommodation in Hüttau and Annaberg. In 2019, the family moved to Hallein. They were granted a visa for five years. A lot happened during this time. Stera started at the Hallein Work Initiative (HAI), her springboard into the world of work. Also through HAI, Stera ended up at the Salzburg Employment Foundation for Care, Health and Social Professions. She has already completed three German courses. She speaks with virtually no accent. She is studying for her evening school-leaving certificate at the same time. She already has six subjects, but is still missing another six. Why the effort? "I still dream of becoming a doctor. But I'm incredibly happy to be able to help people in nursing now."