Project in Klagenfurt

Rainwater urns: bronze sphere as a burial site

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 09:52

From the fall, gravesites with bronze rainwater urns are to be created at Annabichl cemetery in Klagenfurt.

At first glance, they actually look more like a work of art than a burial site: the so-called rainwater urns. A special type of natural burial that first arrived in Vienna in 2021 - and will also be offered in Klagenfurt from the fall. "We have already created the necessary infrastructure - we have set aside a beautiful area in the south of the Annabichl central cemetery for this purpose," City Councillor and Cemetery Officer Sandra Wassermann told the Krone.

Rainwater urns have been available in Vienna since 2021. (Bild: zVg)
Rainwater urns have been available in Vienna since 2021.
(Bild: zVg)

The rainwater urn is like a bowl of tears - through the water, the tears and also the grief flow back into the earth, into the cycle of nature.

so Klagenfurts Stadträtin und Friedhofsreferentin Sandra Wassermann zur „Krone“ 

Each urn is unique
Cost: around 3500 euros. Cheaper than a burial in the ground. The minimum burial period is five years. There is also space for two urns in a bronze sphere. "Each urn is unique - no two castings are the same. It is handmade according to good old Austrian craftsmanship traditions, made in Austria," assures Wassermann.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

