Rainwater urns: bronze sphere as a burial site

At first glance, they actually look more like a work of art than a burial site: the so-called rainwater urns. A special type of natural burial that first arrived in Vienna in 2021 - and will also be offered in Klagenfurt from the fall. "We have already created the necessary infrastructure - we have set aside a beautiful area in the south of the Annabichl central cemetery for this purpose," City Councillor and Cemetery Officer Sandra Wassermann told the Krone.