Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

My favorite tour

Up to the Weidener Hütte on an electric bike

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 17:00

The Weidener Hütte is a popular destination for e-bikers. The Alpine Club hut is also located on the Transalp route. Free charging facilities for e-bikes are available outside the refuge.

comment0 Kommentare

The pleasant e-bike tour starts from the free Teglau hiking parking lot in Innerst (Weerberg) directly in front of the Weerbach community power station. This route is also new to the sprightly senior citizens Franz Posch and Toni Silberberger. The large and elongated municipality of Weerberg offers a beautiful view of the many well-kept houses as soon as you arrive by car or public transport.

Elisabeth, Toni and Franz enjoyed the tour. (Bild: Toni Silberberger)
Elisabeth, Toni and Franz enjoyed the tour.
(Bild: Toni Silberberger)

A brisk start
From the parking lot (1120 m), the ascent is immediately brisk with a gradient of around ten percent and you quickly gain altitude. Always along the well-maintained forest road, there are always beautiful photo opportunities out into the Inn Valley. After around 7 km and a steep final ascent, you reach the Weidener Hütte (1779 m), which is owned by the Weiden section of the German Alpine Club.

Facts and figures

  • Starting point: Weerberg / Innerst district / entrance just before Gasthaus Innerst to the right, slightly downhill to the parking lot
  • Travel time: from Teglau parking lot approx. 1 hour and 20 minutes
  • Distance: approx. 15 kilometers (route there & back) Altitude difference: uphill a total of 660 vertical meters, downhill 660 vertical meters
  • Requirements: Good physical condition, perfect handling of the e-bike, helmet, knee protection, gloves, first-aid kit.
  • Refreshment stops: Weidener Hütte

Formerly the Nafinghütte
The Weidener Hütte, formerly known as the Nafinghütte, is surrounded by quiet side valleys with spruce and stone pine forests, flower-filled Alpine meadows and - when the Alpine roses are in bloom - bright red slopes. The panoramic peaks of the Tux Alps tower above, offering magnificent views of the Zillertal mountains and the jagged ridges of the Karwendel.

View through the valley to the Karwendel. (Bild: Toni Silberberger)
View through the valley to the Karwendel.
(Bild: Toni Silberberger)

Beautiful e-bike tour
What strikes us immediately is the extremely friendly team at the Weidener Hütte, especially the hosts Rebecca Krismer and Michael Reitmair, who run this newly renovated hut in exemplary fashion. A beautiful e-bike tour with a very alpine character.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Franz Posch
Franz Posch
Toni Silberberger
Toni Silberberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf