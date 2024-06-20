Up to the Weidener Hütte on an electric bike

A brisk start

From the parking lot (1120 m), the ascent is immediately brisk with a gradient of around ten percent and you quickly gain altitude. Always along the well-maintained forest road, there are always beautiful photo opportunities out into the Inn Valley. After around 7 km and a steep final ascent, you reach the Weidener Hütte (1779 m), which is owned by the Weiden section of the German Alpine Club.