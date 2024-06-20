European Championship: Slovenia vs. Serbia LIVE from 3 pm

Tadic only came on after around an hour and, in his opinion, too late against England. Team boss Dragan Stojkovic did not take kindly to the Fenerbahce legionnaire's subsequent criticism. According to reports, the 35-year-old apologized to the coach on Tuesday, thus calming the waters. However, the Orlovi were really hurt by the news of Kostic's absence, for whom the European Championship is over. The winger suffered a collateral ligament injury in his knee in a duel with Jude Bellingham against England and will have to take at least two weeks off.