Balkan derby in the ticker
European Championship: Slovenia vs. Serbia LIVE from 3 pm
Second matchday of the European Football Championship: Slovenia takes on Serbia. We will be reporting live from 3pm (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Slovenia go into today's clash with Serbia in Munich full of confidence. After securing a late point in the 1-1 draw against the favored Danes, Benjamin Sesko and Co. have their sights set on their first win, which would probably mean promotion. The mood among the Serbs, on the other hand, is subdued. Juventus legionnaire Filip Kostic is out with a knee injury, while captain Dusan Tadic criticized the coach after the 1-0 defeat against England.
Tadic only came on after around an hour and, in his opinion, too late against England. Team boss Dragan Stojkovic did not take kindly to the Fenerbahce legionnaire's subsequent criticism. According to reports, the 35-year-old apologized to the coach on Tuesday, thus calming the waters. However, the Orlovi were really hurt by the news of Kostic's absence, for whom the European Championship is over. The winger suffered a collateral ligament injury in his knee in a duel with Jude Bellingham against England and will have to take at least two weeks off.
Serbia under pressure
The Serbs are already under pressure after only getting into the game in the second half against the group favorites. "We want to be bolder from the first minute than we were against England. We want to set the tone right from the start," emphasized defender Nikola Milenkovic.
Will Slovenia get their first win?
However, the Slovenians are looking for a historic success. In their only previous European Championship appearance 24 years ago, they missed out on their first victory against Serbia of all teams, who were still playing under the name of Yugoslavia at the time. The fact that Slovenia squandered a 3-0 lead within six minutes in a 3-3 draw was widely reported in the country's media ahead of the new European Championship clash.
For team boss Matjaz Kek, a former GAK legionnaire, this is of course not an issue. Instead, they want to seize the opportunity to win their first game and advance to the round of 16. "The second game will definitely be easier. This point has given us extra confidence," said midfielder Timi Elsnik, adding: "We know what a win against Serbia will bring."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
